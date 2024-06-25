ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.75.

ICF International Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.38%.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $16,126,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

