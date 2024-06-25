Ignite Planners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

SPHB stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $595.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $88.09.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

