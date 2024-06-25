Ignite Planners LLC Buys 109 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 2.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $669.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $622.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.