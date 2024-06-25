Ignite Planners LLC Buys 533 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.