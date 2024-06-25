Ignite Planners LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,985,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

LMT opened at $471.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

