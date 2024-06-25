Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

