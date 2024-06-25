Ignite Planners LLC Grows Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1539 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

