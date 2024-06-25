Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $255.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.58. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $279.57.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

