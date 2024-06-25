Ignite Planners LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 425.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.