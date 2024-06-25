Ignite Planners LLC Has $334,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

