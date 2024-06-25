Ignite Planners LLC Invests $334,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johns Hopkins University lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,906 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

