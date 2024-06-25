Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,279,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,097,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,936,000 after acquiring an additional 34,652 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 160,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

