Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN stock opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $85.46.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.