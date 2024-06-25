Ignite Planners LLC Sells 13,079 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in ICL Group by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ICL Group by 72,341.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.26. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

