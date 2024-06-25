Ignite Planners LLC Sells 541 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

