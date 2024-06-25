Ignite Planners LLC Sells 978 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $581,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Crown Castle by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after buying an additional 2,121,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Crown Castle by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $201,582,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crown Castle by 18,200.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after buying an additional 1,642,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

