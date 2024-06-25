Ignite Planners LLC Trims Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $31.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.