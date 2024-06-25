Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.12

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.12 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 11.10 ($0.14). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 11.15 ($0.14), with a volume of 33,153 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.31 million, a P/E ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

