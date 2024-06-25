Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Down 16.6%

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.12). Approximately 343,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 311,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.14).

Indus Gas Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

