Insider Buying: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Buys 181,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 181,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,881,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,134,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NextNav Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $964.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.