Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells 530 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE FNV traded down C$0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$160.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,693. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$198.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$166.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$156.05.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5495327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -57.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$188.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.