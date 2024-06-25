Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells 29,740 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 29,740 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $664,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,685,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,646,749.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,814,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $843,285.78.

On Friday, May 24th, Hardeep Gulati sold 4,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $103,047.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $159,037.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $183,723.05.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.04 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

About PowerSchool



PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

