Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.64

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.64 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.59). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,133,486 shares.

Intercede Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £73.81 million, a PE ratio of 4,116.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Intercede Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Klaas van der Leest bought 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £3,608.04 ($4,576.99). 57.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.