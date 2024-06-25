International Corona Capital (CVE:IC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

International Corona Capital Corp. (CVE:IC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. International Corona Capital shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

International Corona Capital Trading Down 41.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

About International Corona Capital

International Corona Capital Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM). It holds interests in two exploration stage mineral properties comprising Retty Lake copper-nickel-PGM and Schefferville Gold properties located in the Schefferville area of Quebec, Canada.

