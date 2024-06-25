Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of INTU opened at $623.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $615.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $444.19 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

