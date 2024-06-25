Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1102 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
