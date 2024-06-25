Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1102 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.