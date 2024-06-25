Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0543 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

BSMO opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

