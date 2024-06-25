Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1109 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.