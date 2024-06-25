Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1109 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
