Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

