Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
