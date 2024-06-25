Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1294 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
