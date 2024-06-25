Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

