Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMR opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
