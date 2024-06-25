Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
