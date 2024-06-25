Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1248 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJT opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.