Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1248 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSJT opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $21.38.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
