Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.