Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.59.
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
