Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1614 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BSJU opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

