Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

