Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $17.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
