Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

