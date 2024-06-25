Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.