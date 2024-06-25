Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.22

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.22 and traded as high as $20.97. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 8,116 shares traded.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 1,076.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

