Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1922 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PFM opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $669.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
