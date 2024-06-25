Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1922 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFM opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $669.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.