Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PSL)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1345 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance
PSL opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $99.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
