Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PSL)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1345 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

PSL opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $99.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

