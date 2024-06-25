Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1934 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.