Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1934 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile
