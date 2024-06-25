Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRN stock opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.