Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PRN stock opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
