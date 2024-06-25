Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2017 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
