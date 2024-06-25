Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2017 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

