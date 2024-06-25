Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0821 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWAS opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

