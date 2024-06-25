Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GOVI stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile
