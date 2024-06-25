Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Increased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,392,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

