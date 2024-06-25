InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1476 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BSJV opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
