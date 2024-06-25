InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Announces Dividend of $0.09

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCX opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.