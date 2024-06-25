InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Announces Dividend of $0.09

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCX opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
