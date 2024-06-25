InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $27.59.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
